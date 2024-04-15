Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.75.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $508.38. 3,823,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,108,379. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total transaction of $3,500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,935 shares in the company, valued at $31,086,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

