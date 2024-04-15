Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.