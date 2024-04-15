Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMSI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,673. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.