Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in March

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 438,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 881.7 days.

Merck KGaA Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:MKGAF traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.64. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $186.41.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.16). Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

