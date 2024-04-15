Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 37.7% in March

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBGYY has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Mercedes-Benz Group Announces Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGYY traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.88. The company had a trading volume of 144,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,414. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of C$14.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.0131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

