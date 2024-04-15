Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $576.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $42.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Hovde Group lowered Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

