Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Reduced by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

