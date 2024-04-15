MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 0.6 %

MNOV stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $77.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.