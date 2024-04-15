McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.75. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

