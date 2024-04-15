Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 5.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.20% of Fastenal worth $72,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after purchasing an additional 957,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,481,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.77. 1,024,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

