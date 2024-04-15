Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.08. 319,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,094. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

