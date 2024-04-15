Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

