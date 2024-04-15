Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.06

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.06 and last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 44283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.21.

Martinrea International Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$858.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2301741 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso bought 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00. In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto purchased 3,620 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.77 per share, with a total value of C$42,607.40. Also, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso purchased 7,490 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $348,645. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

See Also

