Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. Marten Transport has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marten Transport by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marten Transport by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

