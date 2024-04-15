Marmo Financial Group LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Marmo Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,585. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

