Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV stock opened at $517.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.