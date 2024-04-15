Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,362,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

