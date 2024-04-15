Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $21.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

