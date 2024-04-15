Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $175.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MPC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $208.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

