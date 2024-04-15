Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LOAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 288.7% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

