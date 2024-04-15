Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 27.3% Lower This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $53,325.75 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,255.57 or 1.00373264 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012762 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000486 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36,196.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

