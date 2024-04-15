Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGIC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 55,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.