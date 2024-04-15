Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,705 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $191,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,123,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $77.08. 14,988,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,053,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

