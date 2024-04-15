Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,113,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,867 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Williams Companies worth $247,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

