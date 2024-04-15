Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 589 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $221,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,366,000 after purchasing an additional 514,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,892,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.30. 102,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,734. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

