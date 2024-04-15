Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,791 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.79% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $216,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.06. 186,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

