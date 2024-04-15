Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 174,169 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,169 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $420,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $548.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.