Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,642,130 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,642,130 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters accounts for about 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Thomson Reuters worth $672,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.67. 114,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

