Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,319,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,111,224 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Suncor Energy worth $491,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $77,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after buying an additional 628,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 533,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,248,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,188,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SU traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $37.25. 2,104,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

