Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,222 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.81% of Gartner worth $284,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.70. The company had a trading volume of 305,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,350. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.86 and a 200-day moving average of $431.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.25.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

