Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $645.81 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,524,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 982,262 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.59% of TC Energy worth $645,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $519,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 540.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,117,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.03. 1,270,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 139.41%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.