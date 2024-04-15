Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.72 Billion Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369,723 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 4.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,718,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,444,000 after purchasing an additional 717,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,413,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,176,000 after buying an additional 106,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,590,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,810,000 after buying an additional 166,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.24. 226,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,797. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $103.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.