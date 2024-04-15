Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $196.52 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,744 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of NIKE worth $196,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $93.19. 6,266,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

