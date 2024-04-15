Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,630,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 551,125 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.81% of Open Text worth $320,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,983,000 after buying an additional 286,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.84. 229,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,385. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

