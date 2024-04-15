Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,019,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 503,068 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.04% of Enbridge worth $793,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,753 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

ENB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,145. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

