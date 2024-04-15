Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 239,578 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,578 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $751,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $52.34. 759,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,474. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

