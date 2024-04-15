Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 100,642 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Union Pacific worth $338,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.48.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,835. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.18. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

