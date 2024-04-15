Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,547,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 73,047 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lumentum by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

