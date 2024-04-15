Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. 5,655,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 35,548,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.