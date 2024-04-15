Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 158.80 ($2.01), with a volume of 213879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.80 ($2.01).

Luceco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £255.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,438.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Luceco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Luceco’s payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luceco

About Luceco

In related news, insider John Hornby bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,794 ($2,270.60). 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

