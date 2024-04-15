London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 8,551 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 3.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $267.43. The stock had a trading volume of 326,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,609. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.55. The company has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

