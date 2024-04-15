London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 630 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $38.19. 3,537,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,621,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.