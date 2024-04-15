London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,985 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in PayPal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $64.56. 2,510,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,818,535. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.