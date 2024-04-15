London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 14.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.33. 39,497,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,339,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

