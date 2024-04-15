London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 10,505 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 155,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,548. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

