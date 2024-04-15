Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $86.84

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.84, but opened at $83.79. Logitech International shares last traded at $81.37, with a volume of 366,655 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.