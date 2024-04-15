Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGHL. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Lion Group by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lion Group by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 137,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Lion Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

