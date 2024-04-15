Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $556,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,045,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.79.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $445.58. The company had a trading volume of 471,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.34. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

