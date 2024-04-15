Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNC

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.