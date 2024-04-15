LifePlan Financial LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,727 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

